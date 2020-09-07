CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. added to NY travel advisory list | Arlington Cemetery reopens | AstraZeneca vaccine study paused | Latest coronavirus test results
Police: 11 rounds fired at occupied Delaware home

The Associated Press

September 7, 2020, 10:08 AM

FELTON, Del. (AP) — Delaware State Police were investigating after nearly a dozen shots were fired into an occupied home in Felton over the weekend.

No one was injured during the incident late Sunday, police said in a news release Monday morning.

Officers responded to the home around 10:30 Sunday night and determined the front of the residence had been struck by gunfire 11 times. Inside at the time was a 20-year-old man, a 20-year-old woman, a 55-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl.

Police said they don’t have any suspect information.

