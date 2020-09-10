Pence touts Trump respect for military in speech at VMI

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence emphasized has emphasized the respect President Donald Trump has for the armed…

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence emphasized has emphasized the respect President Donald Trump has for the armed forces to an audience of cadets at Virginia Military Institute, one week after reports indicated he referred to captured and fallen members of the military as “suckers” and “losers.”

Pence also saluted the current cadets in his visit Thursday. He also referred to those former cadets who lost their lives in the 2001 terror attacks on the U.S. one day shy of the 19th anniversary of those events.

The vice president was accompanied on his visit to Lexington, Virginia, by Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy, a VMI graduate.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.