Parking deck collapse in Atlanta leaves at least 1 injured

The Associated Press

September 11, 2020, 12:54 PM

ATLANTA (AP) — A parking deck under construction in Atlanta has partially collapsed, officials said Friday. At least one person was injured.

Officials from Atlanta Fire Rescue said the collapse involved a prefabricated parking deck under construction in Atlanta’s Midtown section.

Officials said multiple workers were trapped. An injured worker had to be removed from the structure by firefighters using a crane.

