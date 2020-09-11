Parking deck collapse in Atlanta leaves at least 1 injured

ATLANTA (AP) — A parking deck under construction in Atlanta has partially collapsed, officials said Friday. At least one person…

ATLANTA (AP) — A parking deck under construction in Atlanta has partially collapsed, officials said Friday. At least one person was injured.

Officials from Atlanta Fire Rescue said the collapse involved a prefabricated parking deck under construction in Atlanta’s Midtown section.

Officials said multiple workers were trapped. An injured worker had to be removed from the structure by firefighters using a crane.

