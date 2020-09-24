CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Flu vs. COVID-19? | Montgomery Co. urges more COVID-19 testing | Some DC restaurants ditch tips
Clarification: Western Wildfires-Special Places story

The Associated Press

September 24, 2020, 12:29 PM

DETROIT LAKE, Ore. (AP) — In a story published September 22, 2020, The Associated Press reported that George Atiyeh, a storied logger-turned-conservationist who was instrumental in saving forest land, died in wildfires in Oregon. Authorities say human remains have been found on his property but they have not been positively identified. Atiyeh is the last person reported as missing from blazes in Marion County, Oregon.

