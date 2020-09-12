CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Study: Kids infected at day care spread virus at home | U.Md. set to resume some in-person classes Monday | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » National News » Officials: Parking deck in…

Officials: Parking deck in Atlanta experiences 2nd collapse

The Associated Press

September 12, 2020, 2:07 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A parking deck under construction in Atlanta has collapsed for a second time in as many days. Atlanta Fire Rescue said Saturday that fire units were deployed to the building in the city’s Midtown section for “a second major collapse” of the parking deck that partially fell yesterday.

It was not immediately known if anyone was inside.

On Friday, a section of concrete on the parking deck partially collapsed on Friday, injuring six workers.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up