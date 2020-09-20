NC man among five who died in Delaware weekend collisions

Police have named the five motorists who died in a pair of head-on collisions on Delaware roads this weekend.

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Police have named the five motorists who died in a pair of head-on collisions on Delaware roads this weekend.

The three who died from the two-vehicle wreck early Saturday on Old Baltimore Pike in Newark were Francisco Rodriguez of Newark; Kelvin Mwangi of New Castle; and James Ogachi of Cary, North Carolina.

The two drivers who died in a Friday evening accident on Kirkwood Highway in Wilmington were identified as Arthur Bell Jr. of Bear and Lottie Lee of Wilmington.

Police said on Sunday the collisions were still under investigation.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.