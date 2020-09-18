WASHINGTON (AP) — Majority Leader McConnell says a Trump Supreme Court nominee will receive vote by full Senate.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
September 18, 2020, 8:52 PM
WASHINGTON (AP) — Majority Leader McConnell says a Trump Supreme Court nominee will receive vote by full Senate.
