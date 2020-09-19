CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. moves to expand indoor dining | U.Md. dorm residents told to restrict activity | Virginia reports first child coronavirus death
Home » National News » Magnitude 4.6 earthquake rattles…

Magnitude 4.6 earthquake rattles southern California

The Associated Press

September 19, 2020, 3:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SOUTH EL MONTE, Calif. (AP) — A magnitude 4.6 earthquake struck southern California late Friday night, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake hit around 11:40 p.m., about 2 miles (3 kilometers) outside of South El Monte, near Los Angeles, the agency reported. Preliminary reports indicate it was about 11 miles (18 kilometers) deep.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

Officials warned residents to be prepared for possible aftershocks.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up