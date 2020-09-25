CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Novavax starts large-scale trials | School sports OK in Md. | Montgomery Co. renters report illegal increases | Latest virus test results in the region
Louisiana deputy shoots, kills man in gunfire exchange

The Associated Press

September 25, 2020, 3:23 PM

JENA, La. (AP) — A Louisiana sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a man who was shooting at deputies who had come to arrest him on a domestic violence warrant, Louisiana State Police said Friday.

A LaSalle Parish sheriff’s deputy was slightly injured during the exchange of gunfire late Thursday with Jessie A. Hudnall, 29, of the Whitehall community near Jena, a state police news release said.

As deputies tried to arrest Hudnall, he fled to and barricaded himself inside a home, the statement said.

The statement did not say how the gunfire began. Asked who shot first, Trooper Casey Wallace emailed only, “Ongoing investigation.”

Hudnall died at a hospital.

The news release did not give his race or the deputy’s.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

