LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles County authorities say a man has been arrested in the ambush shooting of 2 deputies.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
September 30, 2020, 1:18 PM
