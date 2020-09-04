CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Health experts see large Labor Day gatherings despite warnings | Bowser: No return to normal until kids are back in school | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » National News » Lionel Messi says in…

Lionel Messi says in a video he will stay at Barcelona for the upcoming season

The Associated Press

September 4, 2020, 12:35 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Lionel Messi says in a video he will stay at Barcelona for the upcoming season.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up