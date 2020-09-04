BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Lionel Messi says in a video he will stay at Barcelona for the upcoming season.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
September 4, 2020, 12:35 PM
