Judge rejects GOP challenge to universal voting by mail

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Delaware judge has rejected a challenge by the state Republican Party to a new law allowing universal voting by mail in this year’s elections unconstitutional.

The judge on Monday denied the GOP’s request for an injunction to prevent vote-by-mail ballots from being counted in the November election.

He said the General Assembly’s decision to use its emergency powers to declare that voting by mail was necessary to ensure the continuity of governmental operations during the coronavirus epidemic was not clearly erroneous.

The GOP argued that the Democrat-controlled legislature exceeded its constitutional authority in passing the measure.

