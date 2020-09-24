Judge eyes ruling over law allowing universal voting by mail

CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Washington Monument to reopen Oct. 1 | Feds to ship rapid tests in bid to reopen K-12 schools | Latest virus test results in DC region
The Associated Press

September 24, 2020, 3:56 PM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Delaware judge is weighing a request by the state Republican Party to declare a law allowing universal voting by mail in this year’s elections unconstitutional.

The judge told attorneys after a hearing Thursday that he will issue a decision by Monday on the GOP’s request for an injunction to prevent vote-by-mail ballots from being counted in November.

The GOP filed a complaint last month arguing that lawmakers in the Democrat-controlled legislature exceeded their constitutional authority in invoking emergency powers to pass the measure.

State attorneys say the courts are required to give deference to decisions of the General Assembly.

