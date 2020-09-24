Judge eyes ruling over law allowing universal voting by mail

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Delaware judge is weighing a request by the state Republican Party to declare a law…

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Delaware judge is weighing a request by the state Republican Party to declare a law allowing universal voting by mail in this year’s elections unconstitutional.

The judge told attorneys after a hearing Thursday that he will issue a decision by Monday on the GOP’s request for an injunction to prevent vote-by-mail ballots from being counted in November.

The GOP filed a complaint last month arguing that lawmakers in the Democrat-controlled legislature exceeded their constitutional authority in invoking emergency powers to pass the measure.

State attorneys say the courts are required to give deference to decisions of the General Assembly.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.