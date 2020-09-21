CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Cases rise in US heartland, home to anti-mask feelings | Va. Gov. Northam tests positive for infection | Latest virus test results in DC region
Home » National News » Groups seek review of…

Groups seek review of Alaska gas project regulatory decision

The Associated Press

September 21, 2020, 3:48 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Conservation groups have asked a federal appeals court to review a regulatory decision authorizing a mega liquefied natural gas project in Alaska.

The Center for Biological Diversity and Sierra Club asked the U.S. District Court of Appeals District of Columbia Circuit to review the decision by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission earlier this year.

The Alaska gas project, which has gone through various iterations over the years, is far from a done deal. For example, it still needs investors, funding and customers.

Kristen Monsell, a senior attorney for the Center for Biological Diversity, called the project a “massively terrible idea” that will harm wildlife. It will lead to more drilling in the Arctic and “exacerbate the climate crisis,” she said, adding that FERC failed in the level of review it did.

FERC does not comment on matters in litigation, Tamara Young-Allen, a FERC spokesperson, said by email Monday.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Tags:

alaska

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up