Georgia Police: 3 shot, wounded after fight at Waffle House

The Associated Press

September 10, 2020, 12:56 PM

DECATUR, Ga. (AP) — Three people were shot and wounded Thursday morning after a fight broke out at a Waffle House in Georgia, authorities said.

Two women and a man were shot around 4:30 a.m. Thursday at a Waffle House in DeKalb County, news outlets reported.

DeKalb police Lt. Rod Bryant said the three victims were with a group of people when an argument started. It’s unclear whether the argument started within the group or with a separate group, but Bryant said the “dispute escalated and resulted in the shooting.”

Arriving officers found one woman in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound. She was hospitalized and remains in critical condition.

The other two wounded people arrived at the hospital while police were there, and were in serious but stable condition, Bryant said.

Bryant said the investigation is ongoing, but there are challenges: There were multiple shooters and one gun was recovered, but other than the wounded woman found in the parking lot, no one involved remained on the scene.

