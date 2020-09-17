Fort Hood says shooting reports were false; soldier arrested

FORT HOOD, Texas (AP) — A soldier at Fort Hood was taken into custody for threatening his leadership, officials at…

FORT HOOD, Texas (AP) — A soldier at Fort Hood was taken into custody for threatening his leadership, officials at the U.S. Army base in Texas said Thursday following what they described as false reports on social media of an active shooter.

“Again, no shots have been fired and an active shooter situation did not occur on Fort Hood.” said Tom Rheinlander, director of public affairs at Fort Hood.

The base gave no more details about threats to leadership or the soldier taken into custody by Fort Hood law enforcement.

Fort Hood has seen a spate of violence this year that prompted a congressional investigation and a separate, independent review of command leadership. Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy said in August that Fort Hood had of the highest rates of murder, assault and harassment among Army installations.

Rep. Jackie Speier, a California Democrat, announced in a press conference Wednesday that a congressional delegation will visit Fort Hood this weekend.

The base in Central Texas was the site of a deadly mass shooting in 2009. Thirteen people were killed and more than 30 more were hurt when a then-Army major opened fire.

