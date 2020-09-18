The Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — Forecasters: 3 storms form in about six hours, including Tropical Storm Beta in Gulf of Mexico.

Listen now to WTOP News

MIAMI (AP) — Forecasters: 3 storms form in about six hours, including Tropical Storm Beta in Gulf of Mexico.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.