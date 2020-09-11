CORONAVIRUS NEWS: 4 Smithsonian museums to reopen Friday | Teacher helps feed families during pandemic | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » National News » Florida man gets death…

Florida man gets death penalty for raping, killing girl

The Associated Press

September 11, 2020, 1:48 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man was sentenced to death on Friday for raping and killing a 9-year-old girl.

Hillsborough County Circuit Court Judge Michelle Sisco affirmed a jury’s unanimous death penalty recommendation for Granville Ritchie, the Tampa Bay Times reported. He was found guilty last year of first-degree murder, sexual battery and aggravated child abuse.

Ritchie’s attorney, Bjorn Brunvand, had argued that Ritchie’s abusive and violent childhood in Kingston, Jamaica, and lack of prior criminal history should prevent him from being put to death.

Ritchie, 41, was dating 9-year-old Felecia Williams’ neighbor, Eboni Wiley, in May 2014, prosecutors said. Ritchie and Wiley were watching the girl one day and took her to his mother’s apartment. Ritchie sexually assaulted and strangled the girl while Wiley went to buy marijuana, prosecutors said. Ritchie then hid the girl’s body in a suitcase and later dumped her from a causeway into Tampa Bay.

Wiley testified that Ritchie told her he gave Felecia money to buy candy at a nearby store, but she never returned. Wiley had initially told police that the girl ran away but changed her story after Felecia’s body was found, officials said. Wiley was charged with lying during a missing person investigation and is scheduled to face trial next month.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up