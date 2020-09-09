Florida Highway Patrol: Trooper kills suspect after chase

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Highway Patrol says a trooper fatally shot a suspect who opened fire after…

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Highway Patrol says a trooper fatally shot a suspect who opened fire after crashing a stolen car during a short chase.

A trooper tried to stop the driver for driving recklessly on Interstate 95 in Palm Beach County on Tuesday night, but it sped off, the FHP said in a news release Wednesday.

The car crashed into another vehicle in Delray Beach and the driver got out, firing shots at responding troopers, the FHP said. A trooper returned fire, killing the suspect. The names of the trooper and the suspect were not released.

The trooper has been placed on paid leave, as is customary after shootings involving law enforcement officers.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate.

No one else was injured.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.