CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Alexandria theater finds way to offer live performances | Mnuchin, Pelosi no closer on stimulus | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » National News » Dustin Johnson wins the…

Dustin Johnson wins the Tour Championship to claim the FedEx Cup and its $15 million prize

The Associated Press

September 7, 2020, 5:59 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ATLANTA (AP) — Dustin Johnson wins the Tour Championship to claim the FedEx Cup and its $15 million prize.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Golf | National News | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up