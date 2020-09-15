Drive-by shooting at federal courthouse in Phoenix wounds 1

PHOENIX (AP) — A security officer was wounded in a drive-by shooting Tuesday outside the federal courthouse in downtown Phoenix,…

PHOENIX (AP) — A security officer was wounded in a drive-by shooting Tuesday outside the federal courthouse in downtown Phoenix, authorities said.

City police said the security officer was taken to a hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Police also released a photo of a vehicle that was spotted leaving the area of the courthouse.

City Councilman Sal DiCiccio said in a statement that “multiple shots were fired at the officer who was struck in the vest.”

He said the officer was shot in front of the Sandra Day O’Connor federal building.

“If you didn’t think it could happen here, it just did,” DiCiccio added.

