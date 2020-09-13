CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. removed from NY high-risk list | Northam gives COVID-19 update in Va. | Latest coronavirus test results
Delaware police investigating two shootings in Smyrna

The Associated Press

September 13, 2020, 12:47 PM

SMYRNA, Del. — Smyrna police say a 50-year-old woman and a man in his 20s were shot late Saturday.

Both victims were taken to Bayhealth Kent General Hospital with gunshot wounds to their lower extremities.

Police spokesman Brian Donner said officers responded to Lincoln Street about 10:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

He said police found the woman and learned through an investigation that a man had also been shot.

Donner said the man ran to the area of a fast food restaurant on North Dupont Highway after being shot on the same block.

