Delaware joins list of states and localities suing Big Oil

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware has joined the list of state and local governments suing the petroleum industry in an…

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware has joined the list of state and local governments suing the petroleum industry in an attempt to hold oil producers accountable for costs related to climate change.

State officials joined forces with a California law firm that has sued the industry in other states and localities in filing a complaint Thursday.

The 222-page complaint alleges that the petroleum industry misled the public for decades about the role its products play in causing climate change.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages for costs of responding to sea level rise and other problems in Delaware that have been blamed on global warming.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.