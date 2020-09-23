CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fairfax Co. to begin some in-person classes | Experts warn about flu, virus 'twin-demic' | US death toll hits 200,000
Home » National News » California moves to end…

California moves to end sales of new gas-powered cars

The Associated Press

September 23, 2020, 1:32 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom says the state will halt sales of new gasoline-powered passenger cars and trucks by 2035.

On Wednesday he ordered state regulators to come up with requirements to meet that goal. California would be the first state with such a rule, though Germany and France are among countries that have a similar requirement.

Newsom’s plan would not ban people from owning gas-powered cars or selling them on the used car market. But it would end the sales of all new gasoline-powered passenger cars and trucks in the state.

California already has rules mandating a certain percentage of new car sales be electric or zero-emission vehicles.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up