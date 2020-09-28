AP Top U.S. News at 11:59 p.m. EDT

Worldwide death toll from coronavirus eclipses 1 million As suicides rise, Army brass reassessing outreach Times’ tax story is talker,…

Worldwide death toll from coronavirus eclipses 1 million

As suicides rise, Army brass reassessing outreach

Times’ tax story is talker, but perceptions mostly hold

US Latino civil rights group moves 2021 convention online

3 killed in Northern California wildfire; thousands flee

Police: Multiple people dead in Salem ‘hostage situation’

EPA ridicules California’s proposed ban of new gas cars

Sex ed mandate sparks bitter Washington state ballot fight

US judge dismisses New Mexico privacy claims against Google

Trump went even further than other uber-rich to shrink taxes

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.