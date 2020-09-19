CORONAVIRUS NEWS: 10 inmate deaths reported at Va. prison | Montgomery Co. official urge more COVID-19 testing | Some DC restaurants ditch tips for automatic charge
AP Top U.S. News at 10:45 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

September 19, 2020, 12:00 AM

Virus measures targeted by protesters despite case spikes

Underwater and on fire: US climate change magnifies extremes

Walmart, Amazon among donors to QAnon-promoting lawmaker

More migrant women say they didn’t OK surgery in detention

Manager ordered census layoffs despite judge’s ruling

Wanted: Bilingual poll workers who reflect U.S. diversity

Deadly party shooting adds new layer to Rochester’s grief

Pandemic retools diplomacy as world leaders gather virtually

After wildfire smoke clears, protests resume in Portland

Court weighs allowing courtroom cameras in George Floyd case

