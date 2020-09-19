AP Top U.S. News at 10:45 p.m. EDT

Virus measures targeted by protesters despite case spikes
Underwater and on fire: US climate change magnifies extremes
Walmart, Amazon among donors to QAnon-promoting lawmaker
More migrant women say they didn’t OK surgery in detention
Manager ordered census layoffs despite judge’s ruling
Wanted: Bilingual poll workers who reflect U.S. diversity
Deadly party shooting adds new layer to Rochester’s grief
Pandemic retools diplomacy as world leaders gather virtually
After wildfire smoke clears, protests resume in Portland
Court weighs allowing courtroom cameras in George Floyd case
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.