AP Top U.S. News at 10:22 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

September 10, 2020, 12:00 AM

Return of football renews fears over more virus spread

Stunned residents tour Oregon town devastated by wildfires

10 now dead in massive Northern California wildfire

Think 2020’s disasters are wild? Experts see worse in future

Las Vegas shooting victims closer to getting $800M payout

In a year of restrictions, virus changes Sept. 11, too

Police chief accused of rigging his own hiring resigns

Money for $300 unemployment boost to run out after 6 weeks

Judges: Trump can’t exclude people from district drawings

Lawyers for ex-cops raise Floyd’s history of crime, drug use

