AP Top U.S. News at 11:57 p.m. EDT The Associated Press

US judge blocks Postal Service changes that slowed mail Infection rates soar in college towns as students return Lightning storm,…

US judge blocks Postal Service changes that slowed mail Infection rates soar in college towns as students return Lightning storm, easterly wind: How the wildfires got so bad ‘IN ATTIC HELP’: Couple is rescued from storm Sally by water Rescuers reach people cut off by Gulf Coast hurricane ‘Forrest Gump’ author Winston Groom dead at 77 Federal funding threatened over transgender athlete policy Phoenix courthouse shooting suspect agrees to remain jailed $1M bail cut for some held after protests of police shooting Photos fuel concerns over in-custody death of La. Black man Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.