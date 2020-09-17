AP Top U.S. News at 11:57 p.m. EDT

RUTH BADER GINSBURG, 1933-2020: Trump pledges woman for court, pushes Senate to move on pick | How Ginsburg's death could reshape the election | How to honor RBG by supporting her favorite causes
September 17, 2020, 12:00 AM

US judge blocks Postal Service changes that slowed mail

Infection rates soar in college towns as students return

Lightning storm, easterly wind: How the wildfires got so bad

‘IN ATTIC HELP’: Couple is rescued from storm Sally by water

Rescuers reach people cut off by Gulf Coast hurricane

‘Forrest Gump’ author Winston Groom dead at 77

Federal funding threatened over transgender athlete policy

Phoenix courthouse shooting suspect agrees to remain jailed

$1M bail cut for some held after protests of police shooting

Photos fuel concerns over in-custody death of La. Black man

