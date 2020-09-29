AP Top U.S. News at 11:24 p.m. EDT The Associated Press

Trump facing devastating debt load? Experts say not so fast Regulators crack down on aggressive, dubious debt collectors COVID-19 cases…

Trump facing devastating debt load? Experts say not so fast Regulators crack down on aggressive, dubious debt collectors COVID-19 cases rising among US children as schools reopen Unfriendly skies: Airline workers brace for mass layoffs Judge blocks big fee hikes for citizenship, other benefits Survey: In Hollywood, few believe harassers will be punished Judge says ending 2020 census on Oct. 5 may violate order Feds fault operator, regulators in limo crash that killed 20 Black Appalachians find hope in national reckoning on race Court to release grand jury record in Breonna Taylor case Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.