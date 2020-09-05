CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Alexandria theater finds way to offer live performances | Mnuchin, Pelosi no closer on stimulus | Latest coronavirus test results
AP Top U.S. News at 11:43 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

September 5, 2020, 12:00 AM

Body of slain detective gets hero’s escort to funeral home

NY attorney general to form grand jury after Prude death

Thousands peacefully protest outside the Kentucky Derby

Cohen memoir casts him as ‘star witness’ against Trump

No payoff: Summer without fairs leaves farm kids heartbroken

California wildfire traps campers in national forest

Several boats sink during Texas parade for President Trump

Pandemic slows 2nd year of bank shooting survivor’s crusade

Voting in person Nov. 3? Expect drive-thrus, sports arenas

Refugee families face unique struggles with online school

