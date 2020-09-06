AP Top U.S. News at 11:57 p.m. EDT

Mayor promises police reforms following Daniel Prude’s death
As virus cases drop, governors may gamble on bars. Again.
States plan for cuts as Congress deadlocks on more virus aid
Summer of protest: Chance for change, but obstacles exposed
Jacob Blake speaks out for first time since police shooting
Colleges combating coronavirus turn to stinky savior: sewage
Navajo woman who survived COVID-19 finds joy in simple steps
Sheriff: Five boats sank in Texas Trump parade, no injuries
California simmers while it burns, but no big power outages
Depression forms in Atlantic; Julio weakens west of Mexico
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.