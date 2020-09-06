CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Metro starts planning possible cuts | McConnell: Senate to vote on 'targeted' virus aid | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 11:57 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

September 6, 2020, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Mayor promises police reforms following Daniel Prude’s death

As virus cases drop, governors may gamble on bars. Again.

States plan for cuts as Congress deadlocks on more virus aid

Summer of protest: Chance for change, but obstacles exposed

Jacob Blake speaks out for first time since police shooting

Colleges combating coronavirus turn to stinky savior: sewage

Navajo woman who survived COVID-19 finds joy in simple steps

Sheriff: Five boats sank in Texas Trump parade, no injuries

California simmers while it burns, but no big power outages

Depression forms in Atlantic; Julio weakens west of Mexico

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up