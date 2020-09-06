AP Top U.S. News at 11:57 p.m. EDT The Associated Press

Mayor promises police reforms following Daniel Prude’s death As virus cases drop, governors may gamble on bars. Again. States plan…

Mayor promises police reforms following Daniel Prude’s death As virus cases drop, governors may gamble on bars. Again. States plan for cuts as Congress deadlocks on more virus aid Summer of protest: Chance for change, but obstacles exposed Jacob Blake speaks out for first time since police shooting Colleges combating coronavirus turn to stinky savior: sewage Navajo woman who survived COVID-19 finds joy in simple steps Sheriff: Five boats sank in Texas Trump parade, no injuries California simmers while it burns, but no big power outages Depression forms in Atlantic; Julio weakens west of Mexico Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.