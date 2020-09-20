AP Top U.S. News at 10:06 p.m. EDT

Ginsburg’s impact on women spanned age groups, backgrounds Wildfires and hurricanes disrupt final weeks of 2020 census California wildfire likely…

Ginsburg’s impact on women spanned age groups, backgrounds

Wildfires and hurricanes disrupt final weeks of 2020 census

California wildfire likely to grow from wind, low humidity

Georgia’s Fulton County works to avoid another vote debacle

Tropical Storm Beta churns slowly toward Texas and Louisiana

Virus measures targeted by protesters despite case spikes

Nebraska man charged in protester’s death dies by suicide

Deputies find 1 woman dead, 1 chained to bed at Texas home

Born to prevent war, UN at 75 faces deeply polarized world

Underwater and on fire: US climate change magnifies extremes

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.