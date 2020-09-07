CORONAVIRUS NEWS: AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine study paused after one illness | Metro starts planning possible cuts | GOP proposes 'targeted' virus aid, but Dems say not enough | Latest coronavirus test results
AP Top U.S. News at 11:29 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

September 7, 2020, 12:00 AM

Scorched earth: Record 2 million acres burned in California

California fire sparked by device to reveal baby’s gender

Asia Today: India surges to world’s 2nd-worst virus caseload

The Summer of COVID-19 ends with health officials worried

During pandemic, Black families put trust in Black doctors

Bold hopes for virus antibody tests still unfulfilled

In battlegrounds, absentee ballot rejections could triple

Mayor promises police reforms following Daniel Prude’s death

8-year-old killed, 2 adults wounded during Chicago shooting

Trump supporters rally near Portland and at Oregon Capitol

