AP Top U.S. News at 11:54 p.m. EDT The Associated Press

Virus cases rise in US heartland, home to anti-mask feelings NYPD should stop making traffic stops, attorney general says Trump’s…

Virus cases rise in US heartland, home to anti-mask feelings NYPD should stop making traffic stops, attorney general says Trump’s coronavirus remarks weigh on minds of senior voters Teen charged in Kenosha shootings fights extradition Family demands release of evidence in Breonna Taylor’s case US Rep. Craig asks supporters to vote despite snag in race 2 charged over handling of virus outbreak at veterans home US senators demand action after AP exposes palm oil abuses AP PHOTOS: A look at virus’s impact as deaths near 1 million Former exam administrator pleads guilty in college scam Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.