AP Top U.S. News at 11:54 p.m. EDT

Virus cases rise in US heartland, home to anti-mask feelings
NYPD should stop making traffic stops, attorney general says
Trump’s coronavirus remarks weigh on minds of senior voters
Teen charged in Kenosha shootings fights extradition
Family demands release of evidence in Breonna Taylor’s case
US Rep. Craig asks supporters to vote despite snag in race
2 charged over handling of virus outbreak at veterans home
US senators demand action after AP exposes palm oil abuses
AP PHOTOS: A look at virus’s impact as deaths near 1 million
Former exam administrator pleads guilty in college scam
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.