AP Top U.S. News at 11:54 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

September 25, 2020, 12:00 AM

Virus cases rise in US heartland, home to anti-mask feelings

NYPD should stop making traffic stops, attorney general says

Trump’s coronavirus remarks weigh on minds of senior voters

Teen charged in Kenosha shootings fights extradition

Family demands release of evidence in Breonna Taylor’s case

US Rep. Craig asks supporters to vote despite snag in race

2 charged over handling of virus outbreak at veterans home

US senators demand action after AP exposes palm oil abuses

AP PHOTOS: A look at virus’s impact as deaths near 1 million

Former exam administrator pleads guilty in college scam

