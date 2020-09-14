AP Top U.S. News at 11:52 p.m. EDT

Easing fires not as simple as climate change vs. forest work
Sally’s threat: ‘Potentially historic’ floods, fierce winds
In white Adirondacks, racism may be toughest hill to climb
LA Sheriff to politicians: Emphasize trust in justice system
California governor gently confronts Trump on climate
Police shoot, kill knife-wielding man, setting off protests
Court: Trump can end temporary legal status for 4 countries
Astronomers see possible hints of life in Venus’s clouds
South Dakota agency: AG reported hitting deer, but hit man
Once-standout DEA agent says he conspired with drug cartel
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.