AP Top U.S. News at 12:33 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

September 2, 2020, 12:00 AM

DC task force targets monuments, prompting fierce blowback

HHS cancelling ventilator contracts, says stockpile is full

In mock funerals and ’42’ jerseys, kids mourn Black Panther

Bar betting on violence in Chicago, New York is investigated

Mississippi flag: Magnolia could replace old rebel symbol

2 accused in $12M scheme targeting Puerto Rico, US investors

Portland chief: Violent protests come ‘at increased cost’

Owner of burned business accuses Trump of misleading public

More charges brought in college admissions bribery scandal

Mrs. Trump’s ex-adviser says she taped calls for protection

