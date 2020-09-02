2 face charges after found with gun, shovels near airport

LAKE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (AP) — Two Virginia residents were arrested Monday after authorities said they were found walking on railroad…

LAKE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (AP) — Two Virginia residents were arrested Monday after authorities said they were found walking on railroad tracks behind an Ohio airport with shovels, a pitchfork and a backpack containing a gun and ammunition.

John Davison, 38, and Vicki Davison, 33, both of Virginia Beach, were each charged with making terrorist threats; carrying a concealed weapon; inducing panic and criminal trespassing after their arrests that involved the Secret Service because the president was nearby for a rally, The Sentinel-Tribune in Bowling Green reported. It wasn’t immediately known if either one had retained an attorney or if they were related.

The two were captured behind the Toledo Executive Airport in Lake Township, which is a designated reliever airport for the Toledo Express Airport. President Donald Trump was holding a rally Monday night at the main Toledo airport in Swanton, but there was no immediate indication the two events were linked.

FBI and Secret Service agents were involved in the ongoing investigation, authorities said, but further details were not disclosed.

Police responded to the area after a witness reported that two people had gotten out of a vehicle and were walking on the tracks. The caller said the two had shovels and a backpack, which authorities said contained a Glock pistol with extended magazine, 200 rounds of ammunition and four tourniquets.

The rented vehicle the pair had been in had several items “suspicious in nature,” Lake Township Police Chief Mark Hummer told the newspaper. He described them as “odd items, but nothing illegal.”

Hummer said John Davison had been cited Sunday night by police in nearby Walbridge for criminal trespass at their street department. Hummer noted rail yard “runs right along their street department.”

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.