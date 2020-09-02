2 arrested in Delaware protest calling for officer’s removal

WILMINGTON, Del. — A man and a teenager have been arrested during a protest in Wilmington calling for the removal…

WILMINGTON, Del. — A man and a teenager have been arrested during a protest in Wilmington calling for the removal of a police officer over alleged abusive tactics.

The News Journal of Wilmington reported that as a group of about 20 people marched Saturday on the sidewalk near the police department, officers moved to block access to a street.

The newspaper reports that at one point, a protester with a megaphone appeared to have gotten close to an officer and scuffle ensued.

Police say 29-year-old Middletown resident Warren Wood and a 14-year-old boy from New Castle were then arrested and charged with “offensive touching of a law enforcement officer.”

