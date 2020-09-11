CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Metro starts planning possible cuts | McConnell proposes 'targeted' virus aid, Dems say not enough | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » National News » 11-year-old boy accused of…

11-year-old boy accused of killing 39-year-old relative

The Associated Press

September 8, 2020, 4:56 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — An 11-year-old boy fatally shot a 39-year-old relative, authorities in southwest Louisiana said.

The boy was arrested Monday on a charge of second-degree murder in the death of Andrew Lafleur III of Moss Bluff, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Tuesday.

The statement did not describe a possible motive for the shooting, which occurred about 5 p.m. Monday at a home in Moss Bluff.

The boy’s name and his relationship to the dead man were not released because he is a juvenile.

The investigation is continuing and no other information is available, the statement said.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up