Woman and her parents killed in Texas plane crash

The Associated Press

August 31, 2020, 4:35 PM

BRYAN, Texas (AP) — A person was hospitalized in critical condition Monday following a plane crash in Bryan, Texas, that killed a 21-year-old woman and her parents, police said.

Bryan police on Monday identified the three people killed in the Sunday afternoon crash as 54-year-old David Walker, 51-year-old Tamara Walker and their daughter, Victoria Walker.

Police said the injured person was not related to them.

Police say the four occupants were found in the plane after it crashed on the runway at Coulter Airfield in Bryan, about 85 miles (137 kilometers) northwest of Houston. The Walkers were pronounced dead at scene.

The Federal Aviation Administration has said the plane was a single-engine Piper PA24.

Police said the Walkers were from Farmersville, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) northeast of Dallas.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board were investigating the crash.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

National News

