Wilmington shooting marks violent year in Delaware city

The Associated Press

August 29, 2020, 10:51 PM

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Wilmington Police say a 25-year-old man was hospitalized in stable condition after a Friday night shooting that resulted in the city matching the level of gunfire violence for all of 2019.

Police say they are continuing to investigate the shooting, which occurred around 11:15 p.m. Friday.

The News Journal in Wilmington reports that city has now seen 114 victims of gunfire shooting this year.

That matches the total for all of 2019. It has been the most violent year in Wilmington since 2017.

Fifteen shooting victims have died.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

