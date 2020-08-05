CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US nears 5 million virus cases | Science uncertain about risks for moms-to-be | Latest coronavirus test results and trends
US trade deficit drops in June on record rise in exports

The Associated Press

August 5, 2020, 8:45 AM

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. trade deficit fell in June for the first time since February as exports posted a record increase, rising twice as fast as imports.

The Commerce Department said Wednesday that the gap between the value of what the United States buys and what it sells abroad fell 7.5% to $50.7 billion in June from $54.8 billion in May. Exports shot up an unprecedented 9.4% to $158.3 billion, and imports rose 4.7% to $208.9 billion.

