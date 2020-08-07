WASHINGTON (AP) — US consumers increased borrowing in June by 2.6% after big declines in prior months.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
August 7, 2020, 3:17 PM
WASHINGTON (AP) — US consumers increased borrowing in June by 2.6% after big declines in prior months.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.