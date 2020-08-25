University town restricts gatherings as classes set to start

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The city that is home to Delaware’s largest university is cracking down on social gatherings as…

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The city that is home to Delaware’s largest university is cracking down on social gatherings as the new academic year approaches.

The Newark City Council voted Monday to limit indoor gatherings at private residences to 12 people. Outdoor gatherings are limited to 20 individuals.

Anyone violating the restrictions will be fined between $100 and $500 and ordered to perform up to 20 hours of community service for a first offense.

The fines and community service hours increase for second and subsequent offenses.

The restrictions do not apply to restaurants, businesses and other public venues.

