Truck overturns on I-95 in Delaware; lanes reopened

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Delaware State Police say a truck overturned and caught fire on Interstate 95.

The crash caused traffic delays on the interstate on Saturday.

It caused all lanes on the interstate to be closed between Naamans Road and Harvey Road, but the lanes later reopened.

Northbound traffic was redirected off of the highway at Harvey Road while the crash was being handled.

