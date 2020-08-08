CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Expert: Positivity rate doesn't give full picture | Last-ditch virus aid talks on Capitol Hill | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » National News » Truck overturns on I-95…

Truck overturns on I-95 in Delaware; lanes reopened

The Associated Press

August 8, 2020, 8:00 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Delaware State Police say a truck overturned and caught fire on Interstate 95.

The crash caused traffic delays on the interstate on Saturday.

It caused all lanes on the interstate to be closed between Naamans Road and Harvey Road, but the lanes later reopened.

Northbound traffic was redirected off of the highway at Harvey Road while the crash was being handled.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up