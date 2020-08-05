CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US nears 5 million virus cases | Science uncertain about risks for moms-to-be | Latest coronavirus test results and trends
Home » National News » Death toll rises, mass…

Death toll rises, mass power outages after storm destruction

The Associated Press

August 5, 2020, 11:49 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WINDSOR, N.C. (AP) — At least eight people were killed as Tropical Storm Isaias battered the U.S. East Coast with rain and fierce winds after making landfall as a hurricane in North Carolina. Millions of people were without power on Wednesday after felled trees downed power lines. Two people died when Isaias spun off a tornado that struck a North Carolina mobile home park. Another person died in Pennsylvania when their vehicle was overtaken by water. Three others were killed by falling trees toppled by the storm in Maryland, Connecticut and New York City, and a sixth person died in Delaware when a tree branch fell on them.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up