Teen identified as victim in fatal Kentucky mall shooting

The Associated Press

August 24, 2020, 10:17 AM

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — The victim of a fatal Kentucky mall shooting was identified Monday as a 17-year-old boy.

Kenneth Wayne Bottoms Jr. died Sunday at the University of Kentucky Medical Center of a gunshot wound, the Fayette County Coroner’s Office said in a statement. The manner of death was listed as a homicide.

Two others were shot around 4 p.m. Sunday outside a store at the Fayette Mall in Lexington, police said. Their conditions were not immediately released.

The shooting did not appear to be random, police said.

“It appears from the information that we’ve gathered thus far that the persons involved knew each other,” Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers told reporters. “We know at least the intended target may have known the suspect.”

Officers evacuated the mall and checked each store after the shooting, police said in a statement.

Police have not released details on the shooter, but have sought tips from the public to help in the investigation.

