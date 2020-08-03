SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — Spending on US construction projects falls for fourth straight month in June.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
August 3, 2020, 10:02 AM
SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — Spending on US construction projects falls for fourth straight month in June.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.