NEW YORK (AP) — Robert Trump, the president’s younger brother, dead at 71, president says in statement.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
August 15, 2020, 10:26 PM
NEW YORK (AP) — Robert Trump, the president’s younger brother, dead at 71, president says in statement.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.