RFK’s daughter sues over planter at father’s former home

The Associated Press

August 3, 2020, 10:34 AM

McLean, Va. — One of Robert F. Kennedy’s children is suing over custody of a decorative planter outside the historic northern Virginia home where the Kennedys once lived.

The Washington Post reported Sunday that Kerry Kennedy says the man who bought the “Hickory Hill” estate in 2009 agreed in writing to give her the planter in 10 years.

Now he’s reneged, so she’s suing Alan J. Dabbiere in federal court for breach of contract.

Dabbiere said he mistakenly believed that Jackie Kennedy had brought the urn to the property in the 1950s, and changed his mind after learning that it had been on the property before the Kennedys arrived.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

